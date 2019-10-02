Home

AITKEN Tom Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 23rd September, 2019, with his family by his side.Tom (of Glenrothes), aged 75 years, beloved husband of Catherine, much loved dad of Tommy, Louise and Steven, loving brother of Annie and a cherished
grandad of eight grandchildren.
Sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Thursday, 3rd October, at 12.45 p.m.,to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 2, 2019
