HENDERSON Thomasina (Ina) Suddenly, but peacefully at Abbotsford Nursing Home, Methil on Monday, 9th December, 2019. Thomasina (Ina), aged 79 years, loving and best wife in the world to the late Ian, dearly loved mum of Lorna, loving mother-in-law to Alan, proud and doting gran to Kirsty and Mark, dear sister of Effie, Anna and the late George.
"Ina is sorely missed by all who knew and loved her".
Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 23rd December, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but there will be an opportunity to make a donation in Ina's memory on leaving the service, if you so wish for the ongoing work of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 18, 2019