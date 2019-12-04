|
RUSSELL Thomas Margaret and Jemima the sister and niece of the late Thomas Russell wish to express our sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent sad bereavement. The cards and flowers received were much appreciated as was the generous donation of £436 for Dementia Post Diagnostic Support and Arden House Projects. Special thanks to Deaconess Jacqueline Thomson for a comforting service and Davina Douglas of Alex Little Funeral Directors for all the funeral arrangements. Also special thanks to the doctors and staff at Methilhaven Surgery and the pharmacists and staff at Omnicare Pharmacy Methilhill.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 4, 2019