Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:15
Buckhaven & Wemyss Parish Church Theatre Chapel
Interment
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
13:00
East Wemyss Cemetery
Thomas RUSSELL Notice
RUSSELL Thomas Suddenly, on Monday, 11th November, 2019, Thomas (Tam / Tommy), aged 80 years. Tommy was a dear and much loved brother of Margaret and an uncle that Jemima thought the world of, also brother-in-law to the late John and a good friend to many. A funeral service will take place in Buckhaven & Wemyss Parish Church Theatre Chapel, on Wednesday, 27th November, at
12.15 p.m., interment thereafter at East Wemyss Cemetery, cortege arriving at 1 p.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Donations in Tommy's memory may be given on leaving the service, if so desired, for the ongoing work of Arden House Leven and Dementia Support.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 20, 2019
