More Obituaries for Thomas CARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr Thomas Richard CARSON

Notice Condolences

Dr Thomas Richard CARSON Notice
CARSON Dr. Thomas Richard (St Andrews)
Peacefully, at The Elms Care Home, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, 27th November, 2019, Thomas (Dick), former husband of the late Ursula, much loved dad of David, father-in-law of Hayley and a much loved uncle. (Former lecturer of Physics and Astronomy at St Andrew's University.) A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium Cloister Chapel , Edinburgh, on Friday, 13th December, at 1.30 p.m., to which all are welcome. Family flowers please, however, a retiral collection will be held.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 6, 2019
