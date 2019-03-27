Home

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
PETTIGREW Thomas Peacefully, at Balcurvie Ward Cameron Hospital Windygates, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, 20th March, 2019, Thomas Matthew Pettigrew (Tom), aged 91 years. Beloved husband of Jean, loving dad grandad and great-grandad and a friend to many. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 5th April, 2019, at 11.45 a.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu of flowers may be given on leaving the service for Balcurvie Ward Cameron Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 27, 2019
