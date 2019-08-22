Home

Thomas (Tom) MEEK

Thomas (Tom) MEEK Notice
MEEK Thomas (Tom) Peacefully, at Ostlers House Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, 18th August, 2019. Thomas (Tom). aged 84 years. of Kirkcaldy. beloved husband of the late Margaret (Peggy). loving dad of Jennifer, James and Carolanne. also a much loved grandad, great-grandad and brother, he will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 30th August, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for Ostlers House Residents Fund if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 22, 2019
