BROWN Thomas Graham (Kinghorn, Fife)
On Friday, 13th December, 2019, at Methven House Care Home, Kirkcaldy, after a long illness bravely borne, Tom, aged 86 years (Pioneer of Medical Ultra Sound). A much loved and respected father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 3rd January, 2020, at 12.45 p.m.,, to which all are welcome. No flowers please, but donations in lieu, may be given in aid of Maggie's Centre, Kirkcaldy on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 19, 2019