Thomas (Tommy) GILLESPIE

Notice GILLESPIE Thomas (Tommy) Mary and family of the late Tommy, would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following their sad loss. Thanks to Thistle House, Chappel Level Nursing Home and the hospital at home team for their care and attention to Tommy and his family in his final weeks. Special thanks to Mr Denis Madden for his comforting service, to Darren Rankin and his team at Co-op Funeralcare for their professionalism, to Strathearn Hotel for catering and finally to all family and friends who paid their last respects at the crematorium. Published in Fife Today on June 6, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices