FRASER Thomas Dorothy and family would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following the sad loss of Tom. Special thanks to the Rev Barbara Ann Sweetin for her kind words and comforting service. The staff at Benholm Care Home, Forfar, for the care and support they gave to Tom and to all who paid their last respects at the East and Old Parish Church, Forfar and at the graveside at Scoonie Cemetery, Leven and generously donated £289 for the Benholm Residents Comfort Fund.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 4, 2019