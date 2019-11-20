|
FRASER Thomas Peacefully, at Benholm Care Home, Forfar, on Sunday, 17th November, 2019, Thomas (Tom), aged 81 years, beloved husband of Dorothy, dear father of Helen, Jane and the late Tommy and Alex. Loving papa of 8 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Funeral service to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited at East and Old Parish Church, Forfar, on Monday, 25th November, 2019, at 10.30 a.m., followed by interment at Scoonie Cemetery, Leven at 2 p.m. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 20, 2019