Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas BLACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas BLACK

Memories Condolences

Thomas BLACK Memories
BLACK Thomas 1st Anniversary
In loving memory of a dear husband, step-dad, grandad and brother-in-law who died 21st September 2018.
Softly in the shadows, you heard a gentle call,
With farewells left unspoken, you quietly left us all.
You taught us many things in life, that we would have to do,
But you never told us how to cope with the hurt of losing you.
To us you were someone special,
We only wish in our hearts you were still here today.
Love you forever, Isobel and family xxx.
Grandad, from the day we were born, till that sad day you were lost,
You will never be forgotten.
You were the best grandad and dad to both of us and we love you so much.
Love Kaitlyn and Kyla xxx.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.