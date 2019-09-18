BLACK Thomas 1st Anniversary

In loving memory of a dear husband, step-dad, grandad and brother-in-law who died 21st September 2018.

Softly in the shadows, you heard a gentle call,

With farewells left unspoken, you quietly left us all.

You taught us many things in life, that we would have to do,

But you never told us how to cope with the hurt of losing you.

To us you were someone special,

We only wish in our hearts you were still here today.

Love you forever, Isobel and family xxx.

Grandad, from the day we were born, till that sad day you were lost,

You will never be forgotten.

You were the best grandad and dad to both of us and we love you so much.

Love Kaitlyn and Kyla xxx. Published in Fife Today on Sept. 18, 2019