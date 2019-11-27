Home

FAIRGRIEVE Tam Suddenly, after a long illness bravely fought, at Victoria Hospital, on Wednesday, 20th November, 2019, Tam, aged 84 years. Loving husband to Margaret, devoted dad to Liz, Chic, Mary and Susan. A much loved brother, grandad, great-grandad and uncle. Tam's family would like to thank Forth View Care Home, for their dedicated care to Tam over the last two years. Funeral service to be held on Wednesday, 4th December, 2019, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 27, 2019
