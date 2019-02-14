|
|
|
McLAUCHLAN
Susan The family of the late Susan wish to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards received during their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Denis Madden for his comforting service and to Callum and his team at Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for their help and compassion. Also a big thank you to all who paid their last respects to Susan at the crematorium and for your generous donations totalling £600 in aid of Ronald McDonald House, Glasgow.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 14, 2019
