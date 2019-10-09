|
McCALLUM
Stuart Suddenly, but peacefully at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy on Sunday, 29th September, 2019. Stuart James, aged 75 years of Leven, devoted husband of Aileen, much loved dad of Lea and father-in-law of Graham, a loving brother of Margaret, John, Kathleen and the late James, a very special brother-in-law, uncle and cousin.
Stuart will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Wednesday, 16th October, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but there will be an opportunity to make a donation in Stuart's memory on leaving the service, if you so wish for the ongoing work at the Diabetic Clinic, Kirkcaldy.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 9, 2019