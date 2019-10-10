Home

Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Stuart KING

Stuart KING Notice
KING Stuart Peacefully, after a long illness, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 28th September, 2019. Stuart aged 56 years, of Coaltown of Wemyss, formerly Bowhill, beloved husband of Tanya, loving dad of Michaela and father-in-law of Alan, also a devoted grandpa of Sophia. He will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, Monday, 14th October, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for the British Liver Trust if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 10, 2019
