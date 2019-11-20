|
McCALLUM
Stuart James We Aileen, Lea and Graham wish to thank everyone for the many expressions of condolences received on our recent sad loss and to all those who attended Stuart's funeral at Kirkcaldy Crematorium. We would like to extend our gratitude to paramedics and the staff at the Accident and Emergency Department at Victoria hospital, for their care and compassion. We are especially grateful to Alex Little, Davina Douglas, Anne Kilgour and the staff at Alex Little Funeral Directors for the guidance, professionalism and compassionate support. Also a special thank you to the Rev Gillian Paterson for her very fitting tribute to Stuart. Lastly we would like to say a big thank you to all our family and friends for their ongoing comfort and love. The collection for the Diabetic Clinic at the Victoria Hospital raised the wonderful sum of £1410. Many thanks to everyone.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 20, 2019