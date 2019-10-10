|
|
|
ELDER Stewart (Senior) Peacefully, after a long illness, at the Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline, Stewart, aged 74 years, of Dysart. Beloved husband to the late Kathy, a much loved father to Stewart and Craig, a loving father-in-law to Gill, a fantastic grandad to Dean, Megan, Connor, Robbie and the late wee Stewart, a devoted great-grandad to Jay and Ivor, also a friend to many who will be sadly missed. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 14th October, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given for Ward 4, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 10, 2019