Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stewart ELDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart ELDER

Notice Condolences

Stewart ELDER Notice
ELDER Stewart (Senior) Peacefully, after a long illness, at the Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline, Stewart, aged 74 years, of Dysart. Beloved husband to the late Kathy, a much loved father to Stewart and Craig, a loving father-in-law to Gill, a fantastic grandad to Dean, Megan, Connor, Robbie and the late wee Stewart, a devoted great-grandad to Jay and Ivor, also a friend to many who will be sadly missed. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 14th October, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given for Ward 4, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.