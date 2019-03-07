Home

Stevie MULDOON

Stevie MULDOON Notice
MULDOON Stevie Peacefully, at Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, 3rd March, 2019. Stevie, aged 63 years of Kirkcaldy. Loving husband of Lillian, much loved brother-in-law of Alice, a much loved uncle and friend to many. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Monday, 18th March, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. However, donations may be given at the crematorium for 2nd Chance Kennels, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 7, 2019
