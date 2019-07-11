Home

Stella WILLIAMSON

Stella WILLIAMSON Notice
WILLIAMSON Stella Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 3rd July, 2019. Stella, aged 81 years, of Kirkcaldy. Much loved wife of Wullie, devoted mum of Linda and Lorraine, cherished gran and great-gran and beloved sister of Margaret, who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 16th July, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Kidney Association, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on July 11, 2019
