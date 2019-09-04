Home

Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
16:30
St Agatha's Catholic Church
Methil
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
09:45
St Agatha's Catholic Church
Methil
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00
Scoonie Cemetery
Sibilla (Billie) DORIANO

Sibilla (Billie) DORIANO Notice
DORIANO Sibilla (Billie) Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 24th August, 2019, Sibilla (Billie), aged 92 years, beloved daughter of the late Andrea and Paulina (Bastianelli) Doriano, much loved sister of the late Beatrice, Roberto, Ida and Ugo and a dear aunt and great-aunt who will be sadly missed . Reception of remains at St Agatha's Catholic Church, Methil, on Thursday, 5th September, at 4.30 p.m., followed by the funeral Mass on Friday, 6th September, at 9.45 a.m., thereafter to Scoonie Cemetery, at 11.00 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Flowers welcome as are donations which may given in aid of the Stroke Ward, Victoria Hospital if so desired. RIP.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 4, 2019
