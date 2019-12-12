Home

GRAY Shug The family of the late Shug Gray, would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received during their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to Denis Madden for his comforting service. Big thanks also go to Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for their excellent service, thanks to the home carers and staff at Links View Care Home, Burntisland, for all they did looking after Shug. Finally, thanks to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium and for the generous donations to Links View Care Home.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 12, 2019
