PATERSON Shirley Peacefully, at her home in Burntisland, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, 12th July, 2019, Shirley, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Ron, loving mum of Martin, Steven, Jenny and the late Káren, also a much loved granny and great-granny. She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Friday, 26th July, at 2 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for Marie Curie, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on July 18, 2019