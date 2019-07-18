Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
14:00
Dunfermline Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley PATERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley PATERSON

Notice Condolences

Shirley PATERSON Notice
PATERSON Shirley Peacefully, at her home in Burntisland, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, 12th July, 2019, Shirley, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Ron, loving mum of Martin, Steven, Jenny and the late Káren, also a much loved granny and great-granny. She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Friday, 26th July, at 2 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for Marie Curie, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.