PRESCOTT Sheila The family of the late Sheila would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Grateful thanks to the staff of Ward 1, St Andrews Community Hospital for their care and attention, sincere thanks to the Reverend Margaret Rose for her most comforting service, to Audrey and staff at Macgregors Funeral Directors for the arrangements and to all who paid their last respect and gave to the collection for Hope Park & Martyrs Parish Church.
Thank you all.
Published in Fife Today on June 7, 2019
