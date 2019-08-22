|
|
|
McINTOSH
Shearer Peacefully, after a long illness, at Cameron Hospital, Windygates, on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019, Shearer in his 98th year. Beloved husband of the late Chris, loving brother of Sophia and the late Betty, also a dear uncle and friend. He will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 2nd September, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for Balgonie Ward, Cameron Hospital, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 22, 2019