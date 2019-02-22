|
KERR Sean Suddenly, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Saturday, 16th February, 2019, Sean, much loved son of Kate and Jim, loving step-son of Davie and Vivian, dear brother of Angie, Simon and Leah and a much loved uncle and friend to many. Funeral service in Dundee Crematorium on Friday, 1st March, at 9.30 a.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be made for Cancer Research UK (Scotland) and St Andrews Stroke Club.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 22, 2019
