SMITH Sarah Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Saturday, 6th July, 2019. Sarah (Sadie), aged 93 years, of Cupar, loving wife of the late Tom, much loved mother to the late Janis and Trish, loved mother-in-law of Brian and Jim, loving and caring grandmother to Laura, Sara and Scott, also a good friend to many. Funeral service on Friday, 19th July, in Monimail Parish Church, at 12 noon and thereafter to Cupar Cemetery, at 1 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on July 12, 2019