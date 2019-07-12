Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah SMITH

Notice Condolences

Sarah SMITH Notice
SMITH Sarah Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Saturday, 6th July, 2019. Sarah (Sadie), aged 93 years, of Cupar, loving wife of the late Tom, much loved mother to the late Janis and Trish, loved mother-in-law of Brian and Jim, loving and caring grandmother to Laura, Sara and Scott, also a good friend to many. Funeral service on Friday, 19th July, in Monimail Parish Church, at 12 noon and thereafter to Cupar Cemetery, at 1 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on July 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.