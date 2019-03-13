Home

Sarah (Diz) (Isobel) SKENE

SKENE Sarah (Isobel) (Diz) In loving memory of Sarah, a dear wife, mum and gran, who died 12th March, 2018.
It is sad to walk the road alone,
Instead of side by side,
But to all there comes a moment,
When the ways of life divide,
You gave me years of happiness,
Then came sorrow and tears,
But you left me beautiful memories,
I will treasure through the years.
Your loving husband Bob xxx.
As long as our hearts keep beating,
As long as our eyes shed tears,
We will always love and miss you,
No matter how many years,
Of all the gifts we ever had,
However great or small,
To have you as our mum and gran,
Was the greatest gift of all.
Love you, Pauline and George, Yvonne and Neil and all your grandchildren xxx.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 13, 2019
