|
|
|
RIMMER Sandra Shand At Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, after a long illness bravely borne in the presence of her loving family, on Monday, 7th October, 2019, Sandra Shand Rimmer
(née Scott), aged 68 years. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and sister-in-law, who will be sadly missed. Funeral service will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 1.30 p.m., on Thursday, 24th October, 2019, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however there will be a collection in aid of Maggie's Centre, Kirkcaldy and the Trefoil Guild, Kirkcaldy.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 17, 2019