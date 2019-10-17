Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra RIMMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Shand RIMMER

Notice Condolences

Sandra Shand RIMMER Notice
RIMMER Sandra Shand At Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, after a long illness bravely borne in the presence of her loving family, on Monday, 7th October, 2019, Sandra Shand Rimmer
(née Scott), aged 68 years. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and sister-in-law, who will be sadly missed. Funeral service will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 1.30 p.m., on Thursday, 24th October, 2019, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however there will be a collection in aid of Maggie's Centre, Kirkcaldy and the Trefoil Guild, Kirkcaldy.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.