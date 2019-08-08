|
CANNING Sandra Peacefully, at Victoria Hospice, on Sunday, 28th July, 2019, Sandra (nee Campbell), aged 73 years, of Cardenden, formerly Garelochhead, beloved mum of Tracey and Ian mother-in-law of George and Lucy, also a much loved gran of Natalie, Steven, Abigail and Gabrielle. She will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 13th August, at 3.00 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for the Victoria Hospice if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 8, 2019