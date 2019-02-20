|
GALLO Sabato (Sandy) Suddenly at home, on Monday, 11th February, 2019, Right Eminent Frater Sabato Gallo, Past Preceptor, Past District Grand Prior of Fife and Kinross,
aged 64 years. Much loved husband of Frances, proud and cherished dad of Hannah and Dominic, spoiled big brother of Margo and Elizabeth, an uncle and great-uncle.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday,
27th February, 2019, at 2.15 p.m.,
to which all friends and family are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 20, 2019
