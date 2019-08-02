|
HALL Russell Peacefully, at Adamson Hospital, Cupar on Monday, 22nd July, 2019. Russell aged 73 years of Cupar, beloved husband of the late Winnie, much loved dad of Gary and Gavin, loving grandad of Orla and Erin, loving father-in-law of Clare and Pam, also a good friend to many. Funeral service on Friday, 9th August, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, donations, if so desired, may be made at crematorium doors for Tarvit Ward, Adamson Hospital, Cupar.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 2, 2019