HEGGIE Ruby Suddenly, but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 22nd May, 2019, Roberta (Ruby), aged 86 years, of Kirkcaldy. Beloved wife of the late William, also a much loved mum, gran and great-gran.
She will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 5th June, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, may be given, at the service for Ward 23, Victoria Hospital, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on May 30, 2019
