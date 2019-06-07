Home

FAWKES Ronald Peacefully, after a long illness, at South Grange Care Home, Monifieth, on Monday, 3rd June, 2019, Ronald, loving husband of Nora, much loved dad of Malcolm and his wife Noreen and a dearly loved grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service in All Saints' Scottish Episcopal Church, North Castle Street, St Andrews, on Wednesday, 12th June, at 10.30 a.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited, interment thereafter in St Andrews Eastern Cemetery at 11.30 a.m. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be made at the church for Dementia UK.
Published in Fife Today on June 7, 2019
