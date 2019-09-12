Home

Ronald (Ron) DOUGLAS

Ronald (Ron) DOUGLAS Notice
DOUGLAS Ronald (Ron) On Sunday, 8th September, Ron (Pony), aged 65, passed away at home peacefully, with his family by his side. Ron was a loving partner of Carol, a much loved step dad, dad, grandad, brother, brother in-law and uncle. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 17th September, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, although donations may be given, if so desired, for the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 12, 2019
