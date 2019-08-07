|
TODD Robina Peacefully, at Glenrothes Hospital, on Wednesday, 31st July, 2019, Robina (Ruby), aged 84 years. Loving wife to the late Alf Todd, loving mum of Tricia, Kay and the late Jackie, mother-in-law of Rab and John, also a much loved gran of Debbie, Sarah and Brandon. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 9th August, 2019, for 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made on leaving the service for Ward 2 at Glenrothes Hospital and Ward 53 at Victoria Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 7, 2019