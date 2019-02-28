Home

Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
Robina (Ena) KANE

Robina (Ena) KANE Notice
KANE Robina (Ena) Peacefully, with her loving family by her side, at Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, on 23rd February, 2019. Robina (Ena), aged 85. Beloved wife of Charlie, much loved mum to Lynn, the late Charlie, Maureen, Mandy and Derek, a devoted gran and great-gran. Funeral service will take place at Lochgelly Cemetery, on Friday, 15th March, 2019, arriving at 11 a.m., to which all family, friends and neighbours are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made to aid the on going work of the Victoria Hospice, in memory of Ena.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 28, 2019
