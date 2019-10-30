|
WILSON Robert (Bert) Peacefully, at home, with his loving family by his side, on Monday, 21st October, 2019, Robert (Bert), aged 81 years, of Kennoway, much loved husband of Ruby, a devoted dad of Mark and Kevin, father-in-law of Louise and Sarah, a cherished grandad of Jasmine, Tyler, Hope, Halle Téa and Xavior and a special friend to many. Bert will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral service to take place at St Kenneth's Parish Church, Kennoway, on Tuesday, 5th November, at 1.00 p.m., to which all friends and family are respectfully invited, interment thereafter at Kennoway Cemetery at 2.00 p.m., where Bert will be laid to rest.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 30, 2019