Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert TAYLOR

Notice Condolences

Robert TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Robert
Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, Robert, aged 94 years. Devoted husband of the late Isobel, loving* father* to Irene and the late Ronnie, much loved father-in-law to Mervyn and Jean and cherished grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service to be held on Thursday, 4th April, 2019, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, for 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however donations may be given on leaving the service to Robert's beloved Scoonie House.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.