TAYLOR Robert
Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, Robert, aged 94 years. Devoted husband of the late Isobel, loving* father* to Irene and the late Ronnie, much loved father-in-law to Mervyn and Jean and cherished grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service to be held on Thursday, 4th April, 2019,
at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, for 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however donations may be given on leaving the service to Robert's beloved Scoonie House.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 27, 2019
