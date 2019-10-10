Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
22:15
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
SMITH Robert Peacefully, on Friday, 4th October, 2019, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, Bobby, aged 86 years, of Kinghorn (formerly Cumbernauld). Bobby was a devoted and cherished dad of Daniel, a loving partner of Nan, a much loved adopted grandfather of Zara, also a friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 17th October, at 10.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Seescape, Fife Society for the Blind, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 10, 2019
