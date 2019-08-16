|
SMART Robert Robert Smart's family want to thank all their friends for the sympathy shown in their recent bereavement. Warmest thanks to all who sent cards and letters, came to the Thanksgiving service and generously donated to the Community Hospital Endowment Fund, to everyone who looked after him at Ninewells Hospital and to Macgregors Funeral Directors for their kind attention. A special thank you to the Rev Dr.Donald MacEwan for his most thoughtful service and care for the family.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 16, 2019