SMART Robert (St Andrews)
Suddenly, after a short illness, at Ninewells Hospital Dundee, on 21st July, 2019, Robert (formerly Keeper of Muniments, St Andrews University), greatly loved by his wife Veronica, daughters Anna and Mary, grandchildren Gina and Angus and all the family. A service of Thanksgiving will be held in Strathkinness Parish Church, Church Road, Strathkinness, on Thursday, 1st August, at 2 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, but donations in lieu will be gratefully received at the Church for St Andrews Community Hospital, Ward 2 Endowment Fund.
Published in Fife Today on July 26, 2019