Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
14:00
Strathkinness Parish Church
Church Road
Strathkinness
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert SMART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert SMART

Notice Condolences

Robert SMART Notice
SMART Robert (St Andrews)
Suddenly, after a short illness, at Ninewells Hospital Dundee, on 21st July, 2019, Robert (formerly Keeper of Muniments, St Andrews University), greatly loved by his wife Veronica, daughters Anna and Mary, grandchildren Gina and Angus and all the family. A service of Thanksgiving will be held in Strathkinness Parish Church, Church Road, Strathkinness, on Thursday, 1st August, at 2 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, but donations in lieu will be gratefully received at the Church for St Andrews Community Hospital, Ward 2 Endowment Fund.
Published in Fife Today on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.