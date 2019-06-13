Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
14:15
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert RAE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Robin) RAE

Notice Condolences

Robert (Robin) RAE Notice
RAE Robert (Robin) Peacefully, with his family and staff at Ostler House Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on 1st June, 2019, (formerly of Cramond Gardens and manager with G.E.C.), Robert (Robin), aged 79. A loved brother of Harry, Janette and the late Margaret and their families. Funeral service in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 20th June, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, may be given for Ostler Care Social Fund.
Published in Fife Today on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.