|
|
|
RAE Robert (Robin) Peacefully, with his family and staff at Ostler House Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on 1st June, 2019, (formerly of Cramond Gardens and manager with G.E.C.), Robert (Robin), aged 79. A loved brother of Harry, Janette and the late Margaret and their families. Funeral service in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 20th June, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, may be given for Ostler Care Social Fund.
Published in Fife Today on June 13, 2019
Read More