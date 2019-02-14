Home

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
15:00
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Robert Passed away peacefully, at Chapel Level Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 8th February, 2019. Robert (Bob), aged 75 years, formerly photographer with the Fife Free Press. Loving husband of Violet, much loved dad of Colin and Kevin and grandad of Ryan and Lewis. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 27th February, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Dementia Centre, Kirkcaldy, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 14, 2019
