Robert (Bob) McKAY

McKAY

Robert (Bob) The family of the late Bob McKay, wish to thank most sincerely family and friends, for the kind sympathy cards received following their loss. To the medical staff at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy and Doctor Paige and staff at Leven Health Centre, who looked after Bob for several years and to the carers who attended to him at home. A special thank you to Pastor Amanda Quick, for a comforting service and Co-op Funeralcare, Leven, for all their support and help. Finally, thanks to everyone who paid their respects at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, where £200 was raised and has been donated to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland. Published in Fife Today on June 5, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices