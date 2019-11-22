|
|
|
McCRIRICK
Robert Suddenly after a short illness at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 11th November, 2019, Robert (Robin), aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Elspeth, loving father to Jane and Paul and dearly loved grandfather to Georgina.
Funeral service at Ceres Parish Church, on Friday, 29th November, at 11.15 am, thereafter to Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to CHAS (Children's Hospices Across Scotland) and Age Concern, Cupar.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 22, 2019