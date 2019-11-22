Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:15
Ceres Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McCRIRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert McCRIRICK

Notice Condolences

Robert McCRIRICK Notice
McCRIRICK
Robert Suddenly after a short illness at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 11th November, 2019, Robert (Robin), aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Elspeth, loving father to Jane and Paul and dearly loved grandfather to Georgina.
Funeral service at Ceres Parish Church, on Friday, 29th November, at 11.15 am, thereafter to Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to CHAS (Children's Hospices Across Scotland) and Age Concern, Cupar.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -