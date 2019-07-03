Home

Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
Laing Robert Peacefully, at Walton House, Leven, on Thursday, 28th June, 2019, Robert Henderson (Brian), aged 90 years, beloved husband of Elizabeth, much loved father of Gillian and Susan, a loving father-in-law, devoted grandfather of Jill, Lucy, Alexander, Charlotte and Julie and a dear uncle. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 10th July, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in aid of Dementia UK if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on July 3, 2019
