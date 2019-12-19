|
HUGHES Robert Peacefully, at Gowrie House, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 11th December, 2019.
Robert, aged 81 years of Kirkcaldy, much loved dad of Neil and Gillian, Allan and Karen. Cherished grandad of Calum and Lauren, Natalie and Tiegan and a dear uncle. Funeral service at Bennochy Parish Church, Elgin Street, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 23rd December ,at 12.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited and thereafter at Hayfield Cemetery at
1.30 p.m. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 19, 2019