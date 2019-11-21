Home

MARTIN Robert Hannah Peacefully, on the 15th November, 2019 at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, surrounded by his family. Rab, aged 89 years. Beloved father to Robert, Margaret and son in law Mike. A much loved grandad to Ryan, Brian and Kathryn and great-grandad to Morgan and Haden. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service will take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 27th November, at 3 p.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
