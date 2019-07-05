Home

GILL Robert Fay and family, would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours, for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters and flowers received in their recent sad loss of Robert. Special thanks to Monsignor Canon Pat McInally, for his comforting service, thanks to the Duffus Park Bowling Club for the refreshments, also to Steven Stewart Funeral Directors, Cupar, for all their help and guidance at this difficult time and all who attended the church and cemetery and who so kindly donated the generous amount of £217, for Age Concern Cupar.
Published in Fife Today on July 5, 2019
